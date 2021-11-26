Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $355.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $256.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.65. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

