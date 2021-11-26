Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98-5.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.360-4.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.17. The stock had a trading volume of 158,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,204. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.71.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.