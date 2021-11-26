Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) PT Raised to $25.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVYA. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.91.

NYSE AVYA opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Avaya by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avaya by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

