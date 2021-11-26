Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) PT Raised to $25.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVYA. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.91.
NYSE AVYA opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Avaya by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avaya by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares during the period.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
