Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Reaches $174,480.91

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $174,480.91 and $57,694.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.41 or 0.00482326 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

