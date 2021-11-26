AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.65% of AXT worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.20.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTI. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

