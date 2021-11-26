AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 18.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 16.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 34.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $371.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.19.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

