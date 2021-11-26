Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYLA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

