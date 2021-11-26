B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,238 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in B2Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,751,000 after buying an additional 518,415 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in B2Gold by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in B2Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 1,167,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in B2Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,864,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after buying an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

