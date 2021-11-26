Baader Bank Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.32) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($9.77) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.99 ($14.76).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €15.53 ($17.65). The company had a trading volume of 369,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1.19. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €6.73 ($7.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.55 ($17.66).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

