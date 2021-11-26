Bank of America Begins Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.03.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $69.57.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

