Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 155,866 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of Newmark Group worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

