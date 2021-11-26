Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 146.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of QQQE opened at $88.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $90.21.

