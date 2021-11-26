Bank of America Corp DE Buys 155,866 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.34% of Newmark Group worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NMRK stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

