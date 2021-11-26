Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.53 Million Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of CNA Financial worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 47.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CNA Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CNA Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNA Financial by 52.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 103,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

