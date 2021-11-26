Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.53 Million Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of CNA Financial worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.91 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

