Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NMI were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 152,290 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.50 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

