Bank of America Corp DE Sells 60,257 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of NMI worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in NMI by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.50 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

