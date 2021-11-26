Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 275,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,742,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

