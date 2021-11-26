Bank of America Downgrades Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has an average rating of Buy.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

