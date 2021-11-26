Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Insider Purchases £21,050 in Stock

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) insider Ian Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £21,050 ($27,501.96).

BIRG stock opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.64 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of £54.99 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.95.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

