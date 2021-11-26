Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

