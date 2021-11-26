Barclays Increases Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,839.80. The company has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

