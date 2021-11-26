Barclays Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $710.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price raised by Barclays from $680.00 to $710.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $704.65.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $618.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $640.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.07. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

