Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

