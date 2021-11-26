Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 296 ($3.87).

TTG opened at GBX 229.35 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £401.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 261.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.22. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

