Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.73.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,673 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,820 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

