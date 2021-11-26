Barrington Research Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.00.

Shares of RBA opened at C$89.00 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$64.17 and a 12 month high of C$94.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$410.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5166786 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

