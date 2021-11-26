Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 58,359 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,553 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63.

Shares of RM stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $617.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

