BEAM Asset Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

