BEAM Asset Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,730,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 360,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after buying an additional 212,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 885,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

