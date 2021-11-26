Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $18,860,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

