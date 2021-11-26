Becker Capital Management Inc. Invests $895,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $164.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

