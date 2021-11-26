Becker Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 92,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 101,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 97,566 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.