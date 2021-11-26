Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 53.3% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 343,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 119,425 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 83,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

