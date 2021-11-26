Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $130,759,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,810,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

