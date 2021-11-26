Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.