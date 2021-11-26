Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 83,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 86,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.61.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,431. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.