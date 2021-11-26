Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 115 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 15.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

AMT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,225. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.66. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

