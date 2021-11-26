Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 15,742 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,742 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 98,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

LHX traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

