Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $6.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.19. The company had a trading volume of 69,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.