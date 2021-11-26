BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BRBR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 22.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 61.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 189.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

