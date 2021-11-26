BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLU. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU).

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.