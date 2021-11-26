Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,300 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REL. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,325.64 ($30.38).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,309.50 ($30.17) on Tuesday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.42). The company has a market cap of £44.68 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,241.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,084.27.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

