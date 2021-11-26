Berenberg Bank Increases Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 980

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 802.73 ($10.49).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 668.40 ($8.73) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 656.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 661.91. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

