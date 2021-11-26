Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. CRH has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CRH by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CRH by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.