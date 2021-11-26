Berkshire Bank Has $7.26 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berkshire Bank cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $203.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $395.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

