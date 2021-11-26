Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE BERY opened at $65.16 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 568,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 104,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

