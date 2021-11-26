Beyond Finance Price Hits $1.59 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00065008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00073600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00098757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.03 or 0.07431722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.95 or 1.00036746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

