Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $586.68 or 0.01092259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $97.86 billion and $4.24 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.