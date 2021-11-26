Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,512,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $476.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.96. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $296.00 and a 12-month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,601,419 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.